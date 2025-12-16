Boyfriend Shows His Girlfriend Criticism Of Taylor Swift’s New Album On Social Media, And Now She’s Mad At Him

What do you think of Taylor Swift’s new album?

That’s what one boyfriend asked his Swifty girlfriend, but he didn’t expect a simple question to lead to so much drama!

If you were dating someone who loved Taylor Swift’s music, would you let them know there’s been criticism of her new album, or would you let them simply love the music without knowing what others are saying?

Let’s see how a simple question about music causes so much drama in this story.

AITA for showing my girlfriend some criticism of Taylor Swift’s latest album after she asked for it? My girlfriend is a big Taylor Swift fan. Last weekend when we were cuddling I asked how she liked the latest album (she’d really been waiting for it to drop). She said it was good and asked me how I liked it.

He didn’t really have an opinion.

I said I hadn’t gotten the chance to listen to it but I’d just asked because some people were flaming it on X. She asked me about what. I said I wasnt sure, just that I’d read it when it came across me.

He let her see the posts.

She insisted that she wanted to see the posts, so I just showed them to her. She read it, disagreed with a few of them out loud, tried to explain to me why they were wrong, and I just agreed with her.

Now, his girlfriend is upset.

Last night when we were driving one of the songs in the latest album came up on her Spotify, and during it she told me I’d ruined the album and Taylor Swift for her. I thought she was joking but she was serious. AITA for having brought up all the criticism I came across to her?

That’s so weird! He didn’t even criticize the album. All he did was tell her that other people on social media were criticizing it and let her see what they were saying for herself.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s not like he wrote the criticism.

A Swifty weighs in.

Yup, that’s correct.

You have to try pretty hard not to hear any criticism.

You don’t have to let others’ opinions change your opinion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.