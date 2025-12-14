Bride-To-Be Wants A Black Wedding Dress, But Her Mother-In-Law Is Against It And The More They Insisted On Black, The Angrier She Got

A traditional wedding is not for all couples. Some people deviate from norms a bit for their wedding.

But some family members have outdated ideas about your wedding. See why this couple aren’t sure what to do.

AITA for wanting to wear a black wedding dress My fiancé and I are planning our wedding for fall of next year, and in early planning I made clear I wanted a black wedding dress. I’ve always been on the gothic side since I was 13. My family has always been in full support.

But not everyone is on board.

I assumed since my fiancé Lewis mentioned how much his mother Annie loved me, I thought she had no problems with me. Until she discovered I was planning on getting a black (or mostly black) wedding dress. I shared the board we made on Pinterest for the general vibe of the wedding including some dress styles I loved. Annie called me asking if I just liked the style of the dresses or the color and I informed her I like the idea of a black wedding dress because I’ve never been comfortable in all white. It washes me out (I’m very pale) and I’d be worried about stains and tredding on it.

Explaining only made Annie angrier.

This set her off, she started yelling about how wedding dresses HAVE to be white and Annie wanted me to wear her wedding dress. She never mentioned wanting this until now. It’s been a few weeks since this happened and me and Lewis are starting to think we should compromise with a white dress for the ceremony (Still not Annie’s) and a black one for the reception. I’m hesitant since most photos will be the ceremony dress and I still won’t feel fully myself.

Annie demanded other things, too.

Annie is also insisting I make sure my dress covers my tattoos (I have a few on my right arm) and I redo my hair back to be completely brown for the wedding or wear my hair in a bun. My hair is bright red at the ends but the rest is the natural brown. So should we compromise on the dress or not?

Here is what people are saying.

Holidays will be interesting with this mother-in-law.

