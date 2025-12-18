Bridesmaid Clears Her Schedule To Make Sure She Won’t Miss Any Wedding Related Events, But Then She Bought Concert Tickets For The Same Day As The Rehearsal Dinner

Imagine being a bridesmaid in your friend’s wedding. If you accidentally double booked yourself at the time of the rehearsal dinner, would you skip the concert you just bought tickets for or the rehearsal dinner?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she’s not sure what to do.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

WIBTA for skipping my friend’s rehearsal dinner? My (30F) friend (28F) is getting married next summer. I am a bridesmaid in her wedding. I took advance PTO for her bridal shower, 4 day bachelorette trip, and the wedding day itself to make sure I would be able to attend everything as her bridesmaid.

Then she saw something she knew her daughter would love.

Last week, tickets went on sale for The Wiggles on tour. My daughter LOVES them, so I checked my calendar, made sure I was free, and bought 3 tickets for myself, my husband, and my daughter to go see the Wiggles as a Christmas gift. The tickets were $160 each but we are a BIG Wiggles household.

There’s a scheduling conflict.

I failed to connect the dots between the Wiggles concert (Thursday) and the wedding (Friday). The rehearsal dinner was not on the official “list” of wedding events, but I should have assumed it would be the night before the wedding. The Wiggles and the rehearsal dinner are on the same night. WIBTA for choosing the Wiggles over the rehearsal dinner?

Maybe her husband could take their daughter to the concert and let her daughter bring a friend. She really shouldn’t skip the rehearsal dinner.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a good recommendation.

A former brides points out why it’s important not to skip the rehearsal dinner.

Another person agrees that she shouldn’t skip the rehearsal dinner.

This is a good point.

Her mistake shouldn’t become the bride’s problem.

