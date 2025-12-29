Burned-Out Employee Quit A Bad Job Without Notice, So An HR Rep Responded With Unreasonable Legal Threats

Quitting a bad job doesn’t always guarantee a clean break from the drama.

For one employee, a no-notice resignation was followed by frantic calls from HR demanding they return their equipment in an unrealistic timeframe.

So what should have been a fresh start quickly turned into a power play.

Quit with no notice and now I’m being threatened with litigation if I don’t get my work phone to them within 12 hrs Yup, like I said—I quit with no notice, and I am so beyond happy and relieved. I have an amazing new job that needed me right away. My now former workplace is a pit of toxicity and immaturity that deserves no respect, as they gave me none, and I did exactly what was right for me.

Soon, HR came hounding them for their work equipment.

I resigned today and got a call from the horrible “HR” person a few hours later. They demanded that I return my laptop and phone to them first thing in the morning tomorrow.

But this conflicted with an obligation from the employee’s new job.

The problem is that I work on the opposite side of the city and have an introductory drinks outing with my new team after work tomorrow. I offered to overnight the items in the mail.

This HR exec wasn’t one for compromise, though.

I was told that if they are not back by tomorrow morning, despite this being impossible, then their attorneys will be involved. Part of me is loving this.

This kind of behavior is exactly why they left the job in the first place.

They’re actively horrible people, and “HR” has been bullying me all year, so I expected nothing less from them.

But still, does HR actually have the power to do what they claim?

However, I’m wondering if anyone out there thinks I’ll actually be in big trouble if I overnight the items, which is UNACCEPTABLE to them.

This employee finally moved on, and HR stayed mad.

At this point, paying the lawyer’s fees would be more expensive to this company than waiting a couple extra days for their equipment.

This commenter doubts anything real would ever come of this threat.

Maybe it’s about time to call this toxic workplace’s bluff.

This HR rep is likely pushing the limits of their actual authority.

HR’s dramatic reaction only ended up reinforcing just how badly this employee needed to leave that job.

Sometimes the only way to thwart a power play is by calling their bluff.

