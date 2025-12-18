Call Center Worker Relieved To Quit Her Job, And Also Witness Her One-Year-Old Using Way More Common Sense Than Her Former Customers

Customer service jobs can be totally soul sucking, but you have to make it living.

But these jobs can give you good perspective in other times of your life. Check out how it helped this mom feel pride.

Literally, my one-year-old can figure this stuff out I spent three awful years working in a call center, two of which I was roped into acting as tech support, despite the fact that I’d originally been hired to sell insurance. The calls I got made me weep for humanity.

It was a really tough time.

After my son was born, I decided not to return from maternity leave. I just couldn’t handle staying up all night with a screaming newborn, and then coming in to work and calmly asking people how they can’t see the huge red “CREATE AN ACCOUNT” button smack-dab in the middle of the page, but they can find our phone number in tiny font up in the corner to call and demand that we do it for them. Well, you guys, my baby is now a toddler, and I just had that misty-eyed, hand-on-heart, proud parent moment that you always hear about.

My son was playing with his Brilliant Baby Laptop, which is basically a bright plastic clamshell that plays music when the baby mashes the keyboard.

He was already more thoughtful than her customers.

Suddenly, the music stopped. The baby was confused. Further button-mashing had no effect. I watched from the sofa as my son frowned, experimentally smashing the buttons harder. Then, as I looked on in amazement and pride, he turned it off and on again. “Welcome!” It announced, the screen lighting up in a joyful display. My son contentedly returned to his button-mashing, and I shed a proud tear. So what if your kid can say “Mommy” and “Daddy” and knows how to use a spoon? Mine can troubleshoot!

