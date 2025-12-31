Car Owner Watched Their Sister Total Two Vehicles, So When She Asked To Borrow Their Car, Their Refusal Caused A Family Feud

Everyone wants to believe their family members will learn from past mistakes, but that’s not always how it goes.

So when a sibling known for wrecking not just one but two cars asked to borrow another, things got complicated fast.

Now the owner of the car is stuck between being practical and being called dramatic.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not letting my sister borrow my car after she’s crashed two of hers? My sister has already wrecked two cars, both basically her fault, and now she’s asking to borrow mine “just for a few days.”

So when they told her sister there was no chance, she blew up on them.

I told her I can’t risk it because I really can’t afford to replace my car, and she’s acting like I’m being dramatic and punishing her for stuff that happened years ago. AITA?

Being held accountable for past mistakes isn’t the same as being punished.

What did Reddit think?

Firm boundaries are the only way forward here.

This commenter definitely wouldn’t agree to lend their car out either.

The sister is the one being dramatic here.

The sister just can’t be trusted.

In the long run, it’s better to set a boundary than deal with another totaled car.

