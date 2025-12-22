December 22, 2025 at 10:55 am

Chef Called Out U.S. Food Processing After They Noticed A Strange Smell Coming From Beef They Cooked

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about meat

TikTok/@audhdchef

Are we allowed to eat anything these days without worrying about its harmful effects?

Well, it sure doesn’t seem like it…

And here we go again!

A chef took to TikTok and gave viewers a warning about something they encountered while cooking some ground beef.

chef talking about cooking

TikTok/@audhdchef

They chef said the ground beef they cooked hadn’t expired yet, but it gave off a strong smell of ammonia when it was cooked.

They explained, “Depending on the cut of meat and the preparation, occasionally they will use an ammonia processing method for scrap cuts. But this is just regular ground beef.”

meat being cooked up

TikTok/@audhdchef

The chef said they’re considering not eating beef or pork any more.

They told viewers regarding the ammonia processig, “Until regulations are back in place, it’s the only safe way to do it.”

woman talking about cooking

TikTok/@audhdchef

Check out the video.

@audhdchef

#fresh #american #beef #yum #smh

♬ Lucifer’s Waltz – Secession Studios

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2025 11 29 at 3.25.20 PM Chef Called Out U.S. Food Processing After They Noticed A Strange Smell Coming From Beef They Cooked

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 11 29 at 3.27.16 PM Chef Called Out U.S. Food Processing After They Noticed A Strange Smell Coming From Beef They Cooked

And this TikTok user spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 11 29 at 3.27.28 PM Chef Called Out U.S. Food Processing After They Noticed A Strange Smell Coming From Beef They Cooked

Well, this is definitely concerning…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter