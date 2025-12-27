‘Cold meets rich, and somehow, it works!’ – A Red Wine And Ice Cream Milkshake Is A Big Hit This Holiday Season

Are you looking to liven up your holiday gatherings this year with a fun, boozy drinks?

Well, you’re in luck!

The wine float is all the rage right now and a number of TikTokkers took to the social media platform, showed viewers how to make the drinks, and shared their thoughts about the concoctions.

One TikTokker showed viewers how to make the drink and the caption to their video reads, “People are mixing red wine and ice cream. It’s trending. Pour red wine over a scoop of vanilla and you get a creamy, boozy dessert. Cold meets rich, and somehow, it works!”

Another person weighed in and let’s just say that she wasn’t the biggest fan…

She told viewers the drink was gross and in wrote in her video’s caption, “This might be a career low point.”

A popular chef on TikTok showed viewers how he makes his version of the drink.

Take a look!

@dobrovolskyichef Vanilla Ice Cream, Wine, and Fruit in One Glass?! 🍨🍷🍓😂 Ever wondered what happens when you mix vanilla ice cream, wine, and fruit in one glass? 🍨🍷🍓🤔 Let’s put this bizarre combination to the test! Will it be a gourmet delight or a flavor disaster? Watch till the end for some unexpected laughs! 😂 #FlavorFail #FoodHacks ♬ sonido original – emiliano gaston adee

And a woman named Jennifer has a unique variation on the drink that she showed off in a viral TikTok video.

@jennifervalentyne Red Wine Milkshake 🍷 4-5 scoops ice cream 1/2 cup red wine 1/2 cup vodka 1/2 cups raspberries honey 🍯 Blend and Enjoy Makes 2 servings #milkshake #redwine #Recipe ♬ Honeypie – JAWNY

Give one of these a shot and see what you think!

