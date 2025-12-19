Construction Worker Is Exhausted After Work, So He Snaps At His Girlfriend When She Insists On Going Out

Imagine having a very physically demanding job and dating someone who doesn’t. Would you think your job is harder than theirs, or would you think they’re simply a different kind of hard?

In this story, a construction worker is dating an actress, and he says something about her career that makes her pretty upset. Now, he’s wondering if she overreacted or if he really did mess up.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for suggesting to my girlfriend that my job is more demanding than hers? My (28M) girlfriend (25F) of 5 months is an actress and has done a lot of voice-over work. She was recently hired to record an audiobook, and has done loads of those in the past. I’m far removed from this world, I work construction.

He was exhausted, and kind of rude about it.

So this weekend she came over and wanted to go out, but I was feeling very tired after a rough week. But she kept insisting we went for a walk in the park or something. So I eventually said something like I was drained and that “I don’t get to sit around and read books all day”. Or something along this line.

She didn’t take that well.

She got super upset as if I was diminishing her job. I didn’t apologize because I think it’s easy to see what I meant here – that my line of work just takes a toll on my physical disposition more than hers. But now I wonder if I could have been the jerk in this situation.

He was diminishing her job. Instead of blaming her, he should’ve just made it about himself and told her what he worked on that day that made him so tired. Then maybe he could suggest something more relaxing they could do, like getting takeout and watching a movie.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He really should’ve just said what he meant.

It’s not a competition.

Different types of work are hard in different ways.

Everyone thinks he messed up.

He owes his girlfriend an apology.

