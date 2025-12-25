Cosmetic Surgery Has Gotten So Much Better, And People Are Looking Younger Than Ever. But How Will That Impact Their Mindset?

Cosmetic surgery has come a long way, and an older woman who went to Guadalajara for an incredible facelift procedure is sparking a conversation.

Making it so people can look young for decades longer than was otherwise possible will certainly have some impact on society.

A TikToker wants to talk about it. He began his video by saying, “That lady who got a facelift in Guadalajara, like baby, it’s over. We are going to be never knowing how old anybody is. Which is really wild, but it’s also really wild to watch an art form and surgery technique evolve in real time.”

Yeah, the procedure has come a long way.

He then goes on to say, “What I’m really interested in is what is it going to do to people mentally? Because your personality changes when you get older. People’s desirability toward you changes. People respect you sometimes more when you’re older. How you react to people often is dictated by how people perceive you.”

He is bringing up some really important topics.

Then he goes on to say, “So, when you rewind time like that, I’m wondering just what is it going to do to people’s personalities. Whether they will revert to this kind of younger self in a way.”

I’m sure it will impact each person differently.

He ended his thought-provoking video by saying, “I feel like this, coupled with gene therapy that they are doing. Are we watching the convergence of the perverbial fountain of youth?”

This is a very important conversation to have. Cosmetic surgery isn’t purely cosmetic, that’s for sure.

What do you think about it?

Watch the full video below and see what you think.

