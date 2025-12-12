Coworkers Complain That This Woman Is Taking Too Many Breaks, So Her Supervisor Tells Her To Stick To One Hour Long Break For Lunch And Two 15 Minute Breaks

If you worked at a job where you were required to take on hour long lunch break and two 15 minute breaks, would you take them exactly in those lengths, or would you ever consider mixing it up, such as half-hour lunch break and more shorter breaks?

In this story, one woman has been taking lots of very short breaks plus a half hour lunch break. When her coworkers complain that she’s taking too many breaks, she decides to do things differently.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Tell me I am taking “too many breaks” and my breaks need to be 2 15 minute breaks, and 1 hour long break? Ok! Gotcha boss! I was working as a temp for a company, and the women in my area were horrible. Catty as all hell. They started picking on everything I did, because I was making them look bad with the sheer amount of work I was doing, so they figured they would find reasons to get me in trouble. I smoked. So I would run out at convenient times during my work day for a quick puff, and I would only take 1/2 hour for lunch just to eat. They told my immediate supervisor that I was taking too many breaks.

She knew what to tell her supervisor.

I was reminded by my supervisor of labor laws, and how I get 2 15 minute breaks, and an hour for lunch. I always keep track of all breaks in a note pad (time out, time in), and I never came close to 1.5 hours of breaks before (including bathroom breaks). I told my immediate supervisor this, and he said “you need to follow the rules, but be sure to make use of your notepad”. Here comes the good part.

Time to comply.

This job involved all customs paperwork for aircraft parts for military planes that were being fixed. There was never a good 15 minutes or an hour to leave the desk… there was always a call, always an emergency, always paperwork that needed to be done. But, I started going for my breaks like a good girl. 2 breaks Exactly 15 minutes in length, and 1 60 minute lunch. Low and behold the other 2 started complaining because they couldn’t handle the pace of their job plus mine. (I did it when they would go on breaks just fine). I ended up leaving that job right before they lost their jobs..

If she wasn’t taking her full 1.5 hours worth of breaks each day, that’s an even bigger problem. I don’t care how busy it is. She deserves her breaks.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person is surprised she didn’t take even more breaks.

Here’s another story about taking a lunch break.

A former smoker weighs in.

Another former smoker shares their experience.

Everyone should take their required breaks.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.