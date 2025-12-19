Customer Cuts In Line At Coffee Shop, So Another Customer Comes Up With A Plan To Prevent Him From Doing It Again

Imagine waiting in a long line for coffee at your local coffee shop when one guy cuts in front of the entire line.

Would you mind your own business, call him out on it, or think of a clever way to prevent him from ever cutting in line again?

In this story, one annoyed customer chooses the third option, and it actually works out really well.

Keep reading for all the details.

Guy kept cutting in line at the coffee shop, so I made his morning routine miserable There’s a coffee shop I go to every morning before work. Small place, usually has a line of 5-6 people. There’s this one guy who would show up, see the line, and then pretend to “just remember” he needed to ask the barista a question. He’d walk up to the counter, ask something stupid like what size the medium is, and then conveniently just order while he was already up there. He did this at least four times that I witnessed.

And he got away with it.

Nobody ever called him out because, you know, confrontation before coffee isn’t worth it. So I started playing the same game. Whenever I’d see him walk in and start heading toward the counter with his “I have a question” routine, I’d quickly step out of line and beat him to it. Then I’d ask the most annoying, time-consuming questions possible.

Here are some examples…

“What’s the difference between a latte and a cappuccino again?” “Do you have oat milk? What about almond? Soy? Which one froths better?” “Can you explain your whole pastry selection?” And then I’d say “Oh actually, let me get back in line and think about it” and go back to my spot.

It worked!

He’d be stuck standing there looking like an idiot. After about a week of this, he started just waiting in line like a normal person. Problem solved. Haven’t seen him try to cut since.

That was really smart. I love that this “game” actually worked.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks of this situation.

It’s too bad none of the employees told him to get back in line.

This person would’ve handled it differently.

This person wishes the employees had taken initiative.

Here’s another way to embarrass the guy.

Waiting in line is a life skill.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.