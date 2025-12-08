Customer Was Wearing Green And Resting At A Bass Pro Shop, But Another Shopper Mistook Them For An Employee, So She Quickly Regreted Her Choice Of Clothing

Some people just can’t distinguish actual workers from average strangers.

Regrets in my choice of clothing During my pregnancy recently, I had a very limited amount of clothes I could wear due to gaining weight. Duh, giant baby inside me. My family came to visit us. We decided to meet halfway in Memphis, TN, and go explore.

One of the main attractions for our family was the giant Bass Pro Shop. As I’m walking around, I decide to let my husband go explore the fishing section with our other child. I sit at a bench and wait because my feet are swelling up. I sit down beside the worm fridge.

This random woman walks up to me and goes, “Do you know why these worms look like they are all dead?” I’m just staring at her. She says, “Do you work here or what?” and she sounds slightly impatient. I say, “No. I’m just sitting here.”

She goes, “Oh. Well, if you need worms, don’t buy them here. They look like they are all dead.” She walks away, I assume to go find another worker to complain about the worms. I look down and see that my dark green shirt has failed me. I realize I will never wear dark green again around a Bass Pro Shop.

Indeed, pregnancy is full of “slimy” surprises!

