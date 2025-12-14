Customer Wouldn’t Believe That The Bank’s Policy Had Withdrawal Limits, So She Waited An Hour To Talk To The Manager Who Told Her The Same Thing

When a customer comes in asking for help, a good employee will do their best to assist them, but sometimes there is just nothing you can do.

What would you do if a customer demanded help withdrawing a large sum of money from your bank, but you couldn’t do what she wanted due to bank policy?

That is what happened to the banker in this story, so she told her she could get the money the next day, but the customer refused to believe her.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Rude client wasted almost 1 hour to hear same info I told her already from different employee Some years ago, I worked at bank office (not in the US).

I was mediocre at sales, but good at service and processes, conditions, pricings etc, so I was put at administrator position (not a manager one). My job was to meet incoming clients and help them to solve their problem by helping them with the ATM or mobile app, or by navigating them to the right specialist via electronic queue, etc.

Ok, this is pretty normal.

So, there was this woman, let’s call her CUSTOMER, she came to the office and asked for money withdrawal. I recommended her to use ATM and she told me she already used it, but can withdraw more due to daily limit.

Wow, that is quite a big withdrawal.

I asked how much she want to withdraw (it was 600 000 of our local currency) and replied that due to bank policy to withdraw that amount of money via cashier she need to order it in 5 days (for safety reasons) and only amount we can give her today is 150 000 without fee and 300 000 more with 2,5% fee, but she can use ATM tomorrow and withdraw all needed amount with no fees, because daily limit will refresh. She wasn’t happy, and I can understand this, but then she started being rude and unreasonable.

I can see why she is frustrated.

CUSTOMER: I need to talk with more experienced employee, what do you mean I can’t withdraw my money, it’s a bank. Me: they will tell you the same, it’s a bank policy, fastest and cheapest way for you to withdraw needed amount is to use ATM next day, technically after midnight, if it’s somehow urgent.

There is no need to be rude.

CUSTOMER: No. I don’t want to talk with you, you are some newbie, just give me queue number and I’ll talk with proper bank worker. Now worth noting that I was most experienced employee in the office in terms of operational work, including manager, so I giggled inside, but that was her clear will, so I gave her number and moved on.

Hopefully she will accept the answer this time.

Twenty minutes later (yeah, it was busy evening) her number was called to desk and she started asking same questions from a new girl (worked around 1 month at this point). Let’s name this girl Eve. She wasn’t familiar enough with everything, so she started casual identification procedure, by checking client ID in the UV, searching for client profile in database, sending her SMS-code to approve entering profile etc, so around 5 minutes more were gone.

Then Eve asked what operation lady wanted to do and lady repeated her question. Eve tried to start withdrawal and noticed she can’t make more than 450 000 and there is fee.

LOL. Of course.

And what do you think? She called me to help. I walked around the desk and asked Eve what happened. Eve: Look, CUSTOMER want to withdraw 600 000 and I can’t type more than 450 000 and there is fee.

Maybe she will give up now.

Me: I’m sorry, I can’t help here, client insisted to have more experienced employee to answer his questions. And left back to my work place. After that there was some banter between CUSTOMER and poor Eve, trying to explain same stuff while I typed everything to her in work chat.

She should have gone to the manager sooner.

Then she gave up and offered CUSTOMER to talk with manager, if she’s unhappy. She waited 20 more minutes for manager and heard same info I told her 50 minutes ago and Eve repeated 20 minutes ago: today she can have 150k for free and 300k more with fees, after midnight she can have 600k with no fees via ATM, and in case of big withdrawals in future she needs to order cash in advance.

CUSTOMER left furiously not looking at me.

Sometimes customers just can’t accept an answer unless they complain first.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about it.

Yeah, it is understandable.

This commenter totally gets why the customer was mad.

People just want to feel like they talked to someone in charge.

I bet that was very funny.

Some people are just awful.

What a waste of time.

