Customer Yells At Service Desk Employee For Answering The Phone, But Her Supervisor Had Her Back And Made Sure She Didn’t Get In Trouble

Imagine working at the service desk of a grocery store. Your job is NOT a cashier, but would you be willing to let customers check out at your register if the store was extra busy?

Sorry if I don’t consider your happiness my sole reason for existence (or, why I love having a friendly relationship with my supervisor). So tonight I was at work, and the store was pretty busy. The express (12 items or less) line was especially long but moving quickly, but there was nobody coming to the service desk. This can be pretty boring, and I’m not allowed to use my phone to waste time, so when a customer came and asked if she could pay for her items here instead of waiting in line, I was happy to help. So I was scanning her items, when the service desk phone rang. And I answered it. Immediately, the woman started cursing at me. The call was actually important, so I ignored her until I was done, but continued scanning her items with my free hand.

When I got off the phone, I calmly told the woman her total, while she was telling me that I shouldn’t EVER answer the phone while I’m helping a customer. By this point, there’s actually a line behind her at the service desk. So I tell her her total again, and completely ignore the issue. Because I know if I say anything, it’ll only escalate because I’m getting angry. I can keep perfect composure, if I ignore the issue.

But what I wanted to say was “Jesus Christ woman, I’m doing you a favor letting you skip that massive line over there. I could have said no, I’m not supposed to do that and you’d still be waiting. I’m sorry that my sole purpose in life isn’t to serve you. That phone call is what I’m supposed to be doing, not waiting on your uptight selfish butt.” God, I’m still ticked off about it now just thinking about it. So she pays and immediately goes over to my supervisor to complain. The customer in line behind her was quite understanding, told me it’s not my fault and forget people like that. I like customers who do that.

Luckily, I’d say that my supervisor and I are friends before we’re co-workers. After my shift was over, I went to talk to her about this customer. From what I heard, when the customer was done complaining, my supervisor went to the store manager, and told him that he might be getting an incredibly stupid complaint about me because she could tell that customer was just looking for some reason to complain. If you happen to be reading this, thanks, jerk.

