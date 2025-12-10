Customer’s Eyes Were Glued To Their Phone, So They Didn’t Notice Their Prints Were Done And This Employee Has Been Waiting For Them To Pay

Some people can’t be bothered to look up from their phones.

This printing employee was printing some files for a customer who was looking down at their phone the whole time. When they finally looked up, they didn’t even take the prints for a whole other reason.

Find out what happened by reading the full story below.

Put the phone down and pay me A customer walked in and wanted to get something printed. I pointed out the sign that has our email address so they could send us the file for printing. I finished the printing (less than one minute), put the papers on the counter, and entered it into the till. The customer was looking down at their phone. I figured that maybe they were texting someone or moving money around, so I waited. After half a minute of them still not looking up, I asked them if they were sending another file. They said yes, and I waited. After a minute of nothing showing up in the inbox and them still not looking up from their phone, I asked them again if they were sending another file. Again, I got “yes,” so I kept waiting.

The customer finally looked up from their phone.

After another minute of nothing coming in and them still not looking up from their phone, I changed the question. I asked if they didn’t have anything else to print, and again I just got “yes.” I told them the total, which was less than $4. They FINALLY looked up from their phone to dig in their pack. They pulled out $100. I firmly told them, “No. I am not breaking $100 for $3 and some change.” They said that they didn’t have any card and just had cash. I told them again that I was not breaking $100 and that there wasn’t enough money in the till to do that. The customer left without another word or their printing and didn’t come back. You decide when this transaction happens. It’s not like it was a surprise to you. Put the phone down while the transaction is happening. Also, don’t try to pay for a $3 service with a $100 bill.

That customer was a complete waste of time.

There’s a big real world outside your phone. Look up.

