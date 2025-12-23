December 23, 2025 at 4:55 pm

Customers Shared Their Thoughts About Chipotle’s New Red Chimichurri Sauce. – ‘It adds a lot of flavor to each bite!’

by Matthew Gilligan

Chipotle has a new item on the menu, and a bunch of TikTokkers were nice enough to share their thoughts about it!

It’s a red chimichurri sauce that debuted at the Mexican fast food chain in September 2025 and you’re about to hear from folks who got real about what they thought after they gave it a shot.

One man told viewers, “It’s a bit sour from the citrusy base. It’s also got garlic, cilantro, and red peppers, which adds so many layers of flavor.”

He said he thinks folks should try it out with carne asada or some nacho cheese tortilla chips.

Another reviewer’s verdict?

He said, “It adds a lot of flavor to each bite!”

The man added, “If that dollar means nothing to you, you should absolutely get it.”

This reviewer said, “It’s giving seafood boil. I want some crab legs, some shrimp. But don’t let that fool you though, it does taste good in a bowl.”

And finally, another TikTokker told viewers, “It’s gonna get a five out of ten for me, because I don’t want my Chipotle to taste like a seafood boil.”

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual isn’t having it.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

This sauce is getting some mixed reviews…

