Dad Wants His Young Family To See All Their Loved Ones On Christmas, But His Stepdad Is In A One-Sided Feud With His Grandparents And Is Making That Very Difficult

The whole notion of Christmas being a time for family is all well and good.

But when you’ve got a family dynamic that is a little more complicated than most, a significant portion of your holidays is likely to be spent either travelling between houses, or stressing about those you’re not able to see.

And that’s not fun for anyone.

So the guy in this story devised a plan to try and include everyone.

Read on to find out how that went down.

AITA for letting my stepdad spend Christmas alone? My stepfather is fighting with my mother’s parents, specifically my grandad, to the point that my stepfather refuses to speak or physically be in the presence of my grandparents. This started last year, when my grandad called out my mother and stepfather for taking advantage of my grandparents. My grandparents rent land to my mother and stepfather at a cheap, under-market value. My parents pay the low rate to my grandparents, but then turn around and rent the same land for full price to others and pocket the proceeds.

Yikes! Let’s see what happened when this guy’s grandfather confronted his stepdad.

My grandad is rough with words, and not very tactful. When he confronted my mother and stepfather about the situation, some rather colorful language was used which I’m not condoning in any way. My stepfather took great offense to the confrontation, and now refuses contact in any way. My grandparents want to make amends, say sorry for their part in any wrong doings and move on. My stepfather refuses an apology and refuses to apologize himself for his wrongdoings. My mother supports her husband.

But this is leading to the drama in the family impacting others, too.

My mother wants us to come have Christmas Eve at her house like tradition goes, but with no grandparents. This was the way they wanted it to be last year too, but I can’t consciously leave my grandparents out. My spouse and I don’t have the luxury of extra time to make another holiday get together specifically for my grandparents, separate from my mother and stepfather. The plan my spouse and I devised last year was that no one can tell us who we invite to OUR house so therefore we were going to commandeer the festivities, invite who we want, and those who show up great! Those who don’t, that’s on you. So in 2024, Christmas Eve celebrations were held at my house and everyone showed up in some capacity, even my mom! Everyone but my stepfather.

Read on to find out how these festive celebrations went down.

My stepdad sat alone and refused to come. just so he wouldn’t have to face my grandparents. My mom made a short appearance but wouldn’t eat with us. She didn’t bring any presents, and refused to open any presents. Not completely ideal, but it was as fair as I could make it and overall, we had a good holiday. My mom was upset enough that she had my son over the day after Christmas, and had him open all the gifts she got for him without my wife and I. I don’t think it’s the end of the world, but as a parent, I want to see my child’s eyes light up as they unwrap their gifts. I feel it was a slap in the face of my wife and I for standing on moral ground.

So let’s see how this Christmas is working out.

It’s almost Christmas of 2025, and we are in the same situation. My mom sent a text asking “for no presents but our presence” this year. In other words, don’t buy anything as a gift for me, just choose me over your grandparents and blow them off this year. I responded asking for an update on amends with my grandparents, because I couldn’t just leave them out. She accused me of leaving my stepdad out last year, which is an unfair statement. Looks like Christmas will have to be at my house again this year. Am I wrong for letting him spend Christmas alone? AITA?

Just because his stepdad has torpedoed his relationship with his wife’s parents, doesn’t mean that the rest of the family have to shun them too.

These people are adults, and there is no need for them to take sides – especially not with someone who is acting as immature as the stepfather.

The grandparents have tried to make amends, and if this guy’s stepdad was interested in what was best for the family, he’d follow suit. He wouldn’t have to like it, but he’d make everything less uncomfortable for everyone else.

Instead, they’re ending up with this.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person thought that he was doing the right thing by holding Christmas in his own home.

While others called out his mom for trying to make him take sides.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought that he shouldn’t agree to his mom’s alternative plan this year, either.

With this kind of immaturity from his stepdad – and his mom – you have to wonder who the real kids in this story are.

The way that the family is being expected to bend around their ridiculous choices is beyond unfair, especially at Christmastime.

And this guy is a hero for refusing to exclude his grandparents, who don’t deserve the way they’ve been treated.

His stepdad on the other hand? He’s being ridiculous.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.