Dad-To-Be PIcks Up A Gender Reveal Cake From The Baker, But She Made A Mistake And Told Him The Color

Gender reveal parties can be a lot of fun and a great way to discover the gender of your child together with friends or family.

Unfortunately, when the dad in this video went to pick up the cake, the baker accidentally told him what color it was, ruining the surprise.

The video begins with the TikToker saying, “Imagine picking up a gender reveal cake for you and your wife, and you get this…”

Then the video cuts to a man walking into the bakery, and the worker says, “So, the inside is pink.”

Ummmm. Why!?

She instantly looks surprised, and the customer says, “You’re not supposed to tell me.”

She covers her mouth and clearly knows she messed up.

She immediately says, “I’m sorry, I’m so sorry.”

He just says, “That’s ok.”

It was an honest mistake, but how disappointing. At least the wife wasn’t with him I guess.

He is then walking out of the bakery, and he says, “That lady slipped up and told me what the inside color is. I already told them, I gave them an envelope like this, so they know what it is. So I don’t have to find out. Now I already know, there’s no more surprise.”

What a disappointment for this guy.

He ends the video by saying, “Well, at least I get to surprise the wife. I’m not going to tell the wife, but now I got to go find some birthday stuff.”

Man, I get that it was just a mistake and things happen, but how awful. It’s not like you get another chance at it.

Oh well, he seems like he has a pretty good attitude about it.

Watch the full video to see it for yourself.

Check out the comments below.

I’m sure it was just a slip up, but yeah, it doesn’t make sense.

This commenter would have asked for a refund.

It wasn’t intentional. But maybe a discount at least.

There is no way to fix that mistake.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!