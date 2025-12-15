Daughter Helped Her Family Through Her Sister’s Cancer Treatment, So When She Was Snubbed With A Small Birthday Gift While Her Sister Got A New Car, She Couldn’t Help Feeling Resentful

Families don’t always notice the quiet work someone does in the background, especially during a crisis.

One teen put her own needs aside and handled chores and childcare without complaint while her sister went through cancer treatment.

So when her parents bought her sister a brand new car, but handed her a small gift card, she couldn’t help but feel undervalued for all she had sacrificed.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for how I reacted when my parents surprised my 16 year old little sister with a new car for her birthday after she finished her cancer treatment but bought me a $25 gift card and a book for mine which was just two weeks later? My sister was diagnosed with cancer last year. It has been hard on our family and even harder on her.

This teen really stepped up around the house.

I love my sister, and I tried to be there for her as best as I could. I also did everything I could to make things easier for my parents.

I took over all chores, cooked every day, cleaned the house, did laundry, took care of my younger sibling, and babysat them more. Luckily she is doing really well and has recently finished her treatment, which is great and we are all grateful.

So her parents went all out for her sister’s birthday.

Our birthdays are two weeks apart, and hers was two weeks ago. My parents bought her a new car to celebrate after everything she went through, which I understand — she does deserve it — but I was a bit surprised because I thought they didn’t have any money.

She couldn’t help but feel a little jealous about this.

My dad has been unwilling to help me get a used car since last year, telling me that they do not have the money. I didn’t even want him to pay for all of it. I have been saving up and just wanted them to help me with the rest, but he kept telling me that they have no money for that.

Especially considering her gift from her parents was much, much smaller.

Well, my birthday just rolled around, and my parents bought me a book that I mentioned in passing and a $25 takeout gift card to a place I like. I thanked them, but they saw that I wasn’t too thrilled and asked me what was wrong.

So when she confronted her parents, they accused her of being ungrateful.

I told them that while I appreciate the gifts, I thought that they were finally going to help me with the remaining $800 for buying the used car, seeing that they could now afford a new car for my sister. But that’s when they accused me of being jealous of my sister who had just gone through something very traumatic and that I was trying to make everything about me and why I couldn’t just be happy for her. They said that at the end of the day I have a job and could just continue saving. AITA?

She understands her sister has just been through something difficult, but so had she.

What did Reddit make of all this?

Maybe the best place to start here is a heart-to-heart with her parents.

This commenter agrees this situation doesn’t feel entirely fair.

This sister deserves to be rewarded for all she sacrificed to help the family.

Maybe instead of being jealous of her sister, they could team up to advocate for more equal treatment.

She stepped up for her family without hesitation, yet her needs were brushed aside.

A little acknowledgement from her parents would have gone a long way here.

