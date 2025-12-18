Delivery Drivers Thought A Playful Older Customer Was Stiffing Them With Her Tip, So The $20 Bill She Would Hand Them At The Last Second Left Them Happy Every Time

There’s always that one customer who becomes part of a restaurant’s unofficial lore.

One pizza delivery driver looks back with fondness about a playful older customer who used to play tricks on new drivers.

But she always ended up handing them a huge tip for their trouble.

We used to have this sweet old lady who would stiff us… It was a little shtick that she would do. She ordered from us about once a week, and our store was just a revolving door, so we always had new drivers.

So this customer liked to have a little fun with the new drivers.

Whenever a new driver would go out to her house, she would know immediately because she was familiar with most of us. She would always order a medium cheese and a 20 oz drink and paid with cash every time.

She always had a familiar pattern.

She would see the new driver and take a while to count out the change to the penny. She would give the driver exact change and say, “Oh, I don’t need change back for anything. Have a great day!”

But that’s when she revealed her trick.

The driver would turn around dejected, and she would always say, “You forgot something!” and hold out her hand. $20 without fail. She was one of my favorite customers whenever I was delivering. I thought you guys would get a kick out of this story.

What a trickster this lady was!

What did Reddit think?

Interesting customers like this make the job a bit more bearable at times.

Certain customers tend to stick with you longer than expected.

People who grow up poor often end up becoming the best tippers.

New drivers might walk away confused at first, but they all eventually learned her secret generosity

This lady really made them work for their tip!

