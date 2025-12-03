Disabled Woman Is Annoyed That Her Sister Keeps Comparing Her To Her Sister-In-Law, So She Tells Her Off

Imagine having a sister who compares you to your sister-in-law but not in a flattering way. Would you try to ignore the comments, or would you eventually clap back?

In this story, one disabled woman is in this exact situation, and she puts her sister in her place. Was she too rude, or were her words justified?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH I told my sister that life doesn’t revolve around her just because she had a baby For some context, I have a chronic illness and several others that doctors have not figured out yet that can make simple things like just getting out of bed debilitating for me. My sister just had a baby and all that she is doing is comparing me to my SIL.

This isn’t a fair comparison.

I didn’t go see her in the hospital because I’m immunocompromised and couldn’t go visit right after she had the baby because I had a flair up. She started being really passive aggressive for weeks and then started saying how great my SIL is and how SIL does this and that or whatever.

She was really frustrated with her sister.

It got to a point where I was like “Its awesome that SIL is so awesome and I’m sorry I can’t be there for you in the same way. But my life doesn’t revolve around you just because you had a baby.” I sent basically that last night and my Mom came into my room screaming at me.

How can her mom take away her tablet when she’s an adult?

I tried to show her the texts and explain and she took my tablet that I paid for with my own money (and I’m a legal adult). I had to say that I would apologize to get it back but I don’t think I need to. AITA

She might’ve been a little rude, but I can see how it would be annoying to be compared to someone else. As they say, two wrongs don’t make a right. They both could’ve handled this situation better.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

