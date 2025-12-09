Disabled Woman Used A Cane And Was Driving To Town For An Appointment, But She Stopped To Use The Restroom And Was Treated Wonderfully

Small acts of kindness can make a world of difference.

This woman was dealing with health challenges and relying on a cane.

On her way to an appointment, she urgently needed to use a restroom, so she stopped at Starbucks.

She expected to be turned away, but instead, she was greeted with an unforgettable act of kindness.

Read the full story below to find out more.

How can something so small feel so big? An unexpected stop made my day. I live in a rural area of Montana where to get anywhere is an hour drive. I also am dealing with a rare disease and the medications to treat it. They have led me to need a cane and to not recognize the body I’m in.

This woman had to use the restroom at Starbucks.

Anyway, I was recently headed to town for an appointment. Getting there, I suddenly needed a restroom. I pulled into the closest business, which happened to be a Starbucks, and hobbled in. It was nearly empty and the barista greeted me as I motioned and shuffled to the restroom. I was bracing for someone to say some version of “restrooms are for customers.” She just smiled.

She ordered a cup of coffee to patronize the business.

Coming out, I knew I was pressed for time and also felt an obligation to patronize the business. I asked if she could start a coffee for me, but that I needed to go grab my wallet from my car. When I hobbled back in, she waved me to the other end and said my coffee would be up in a minute. She refused to let me pay.

She teared up with the kindness she received.

Now, mind you, in the last year, as my health deteriorated and I got my diagnosis, I’ve been largely unable to cry. But this sweet and unexpected random act of kindness brought tears to my eyes. So thanks to Cass, a ray of sunshine. And a reminder that little gestures can have a huge impact on someone else.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another beautiful story from this one.

This person does the same thing with her kids.

Finally, short and sweet.

Kindness comes in many different forms, like a free cup of coffee.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.