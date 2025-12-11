Disgruntled Employee Has To Deal With A Small Number Of Bathrooms In Their Workplace, So They Take Matters Into Their Own Hands When A Frequent User Keeps Leaving A Mess

If you live with young children, you might expect that the bathroom would get a little messy every once in a while.

That’s okay, it’s all part of growing up.

But when you are surrounded by grown adults all day every day, you would rightfully expect that they would clean up after themselves.

Unfortunately for the employee in this story, a serial pooper is leaving the bathroom in a concerning state, day after day, and it’s making other employees quite distressed.

AITA for posting a ‘clean the toilet’ sign in the work bathroom? I work at a small business that has multiple restrooms. However, the one inside the production area is the one that is used by us employees. The other is more private, and mainly used by the boss for his morning poops.

Lately the main bathroom toilet has been spackled nearly every day. This is the case after a particular person uses it – he leaves it in an absolutely disgusting state. So the ladies have been getting a little upset because they also use the same restroom.

Yesterday a sign was placed on the inside of the door, instructing people to clean up after themselves. However, this morning someone took it personal and called the boss to complain. The sign said: “Got Explosive Poops? Please pick up the toilet brush and clean up after yourself. THANK YOU!”

When the boss called me, he was laughing and asked me to reword the sign. This was not because it isn’t needed, but because the dirty deucer was complaining. AITA?

When you share a bathroom with colleagues – or anyone, for that matter – it’s polite to clean up after yourself, and leave the facilities as you found them.

This means that not only will you keep your own bathroom habits private, but you will also avoid ruining someone else’s toilet trip.

It’s not hard to not behave like an animal.

When one person can’t clean up after themselves, it becomes everybody’s problem – and this is a problem that it really sucks to have to deal with.

In reality, the wording of the sign isn’t an issue – and if the person responsible has taken offence from it, perhaps they should be cleaning up after themselves.

Because it’s not anyone else’s responsibility, and the biohazard they’re leaving is certainly not making them any friends.

This is a serious wake up call.

