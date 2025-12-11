Divorced And Broke Man Refused Babysitting His Brother’s Kids During A Medical Emergency, So His Family Told Him To Pack His Bags And Find Another Place To Live

Living in a family home comes with unspoken give-and-take, but things fall apart fast when someone stops giving.

So when one man moved in with his brother and sister-in-law after his divorce, he relied heavily on their support.

But the moment he refused to babysit their toddlers during a medical scare, the goodwill that kept him afloat suddenly vanished.

AITA for refusing to babysit my brother’s kids? My brother and his wife have two toddlers aged 3 and 2. Due to a recent divorce and financial difficulties, I’ve been living with my brother and his wife for the past couple of months.

His wife is not a fan of me staying with them, but she tolerates my presence for the sake of my brother, as I can tell. That though doesn’t stop her from ordering me around the house and assigning me things to do as I’m her personal servant.

My brother defends her treating me like that and claims I should do my part too. I already do. But he claims that I don’t do enough as a person who lives here too. To the point.

My brother’s wife had a horrible stomach ache the other day, and my brother wanted to take her to the doctor. They asked me to watch the kids for a couple of hours until they came back, and I refused.

I said I don’t want to have this responsibility and that they should either take the kids with them, call an ambulance so his wife can go to the hospital and he can stay with the kids, or call our parents or her parents for help. My brother said, “But you’re right here and we are in urgent need, please.” I refused again. I said, not my kids, not my problem.

They ended up taking the kids and driving them to my parents until they came back. My parents called me and said I was being ridiculous for refusing to help. I reminded them how I’m not responsible for these kids and I don’t have to be. We had an argument about it, and they said my brother is very ticked and I should be on my knees apologizing to him and his wife when they return.

They came home, and my brother told me I have two days to pack my stuff and find somewhere else to live because he’s done with me being a parasite in his own house and villainizing him or his wife for expecting the slightest help and contribution around the house, and that I crossed the line when, in a time of emergency, I put my ego above their need for help. I defended myself, and I honestly don’t believe I did something wrong. I said they have the right to disagree, but they have to respect my thoughts and feelings on this as well.

He insisted I have two days to either get my crap together or leave. I called my parents crying about what my brother and his wife were about to do, and they sided with them and said I had it coming. AITA?

If his family followed his same logic, he would be without a place to stay.

One would think a man in his situation would be a little more willing to help out.

Surely there are more productive ways to spend his time right now.

What if his family returned the same energy?

When family steps up for you, it’s only fair to step up for them too.

Refusing to help during a genuine emergency really isn’t a good look.

