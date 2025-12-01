Dog Owner Likes To Walk Their Dog Through A Nearby Neighborhood, But One Woman Freaks Out Whenever She Sees Them

If your dog was on a leash and an off-leash dog ran up to it, which dog would be at fault if your dog nipped the other dog? Would it be your dog since technically your dog is the one who attacked, or would it be the off leash dog because if it had been on a leash this never would’ve happened?

In this story, one dog owner was in this exact situation, and whose fault it is doesn’t even entirely matter because the owner of the dog that was off leash claims her dog was traumatized. Now she freaks out every time the other dog owner walks through her neighborhood.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for continuing to walk my dog in a neighborhood I don’t live in even though I was asked not to by one of the residents? A few years back I was walking my dog in a nearby neighborhood and a dog that lived in that neighborhood who was off leash came running up to my dog and my dog nipped him. I apologized to the owner and she shrugged it off and didn’t seem upset. My dog then passed away and I got another similar looking dog.

The neighbor claims her dog is traumatized.

When I walked that dog through the neighborhood the woman was angry and told me not to bring my dog into her neighborhood ever again since her dog was traumatized and changed by the encounter with my previous dog. I told her this is a new dog that I’ve got so her dog shouldn’t be traumatized by him. She told me to walk my dog in my own neighborhood and stay out of her neighborhood.

The neighbor freaks out every time they walk by her house.

For the most part I will walk my dog in my own neighborhood, but I will sometimes (maybe once a month) walk through her neighborhood. When she saw me walking by she came out of the house screaming at me and said I was a jerk for continuing to walk through her neighborhood even after she told me I can’t. I flipped her the bird and told her she doesn’t own the streets and I will walk whatever street I want.

Who is wrong here?

I suppose it is kind of passive-aggressive of me to continue to walk in her neighborhood since I have many options regarding where I can walk my dog. But I feel she is wrong to tell me I can’t walk on the street in front of her house. Am I being a jerk? What would you do?

The neighbor does not own streets, and the reason her dog is traumatized is because it wasn’t on a leash. Really, OP did nothing wrong. Although, the neighbor will probably continue to complain, so to avoid the drama, it might be best to avoid walking by her house.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

