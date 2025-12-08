Driver Was Only Delivering Goods To A Swanky Hotel, But When An Obnoxious Porsche Driver Thought He Was A Valet Parking Attendant, He Decided To Teach Him A Lesson In Humility

Valet signs are never hard to read.

This man‘s friend was making a regular delivery when a Porsche driver mistook him for a valet officer.

The car owner handed over his keys, and his friend casually pretended to be a parking attendant.

But instead of parking the car, he taught the obnoxious driver a Boston-style lesson.

Hey! You can’t park there. My mate is handling his business, doing a regular delivery (FX) at this swanky Beantown hotel. Then, some jerk in an open-top Porsche pulls up thinking he’s royalty. He tosses the keys, assuming my friend is on valet duty. “Keep it close, I’ll only be 10 or 15 minutes!”

This man’s friend casually caught the keys and hopped into the person’s Porsche.

No big deal. My friend is not fazed. He plays it cool, catches the keys mid-air like he’s been doing this all day, and hops in. Now, Boston has its maze of streets and intersections that feel like they were designed by a city planner from a medieval village, drunk on mead, hopped up on cocaine and heroin. It is challenging enough on its own.

He gave the car owner a Boston-style lesson in humility.

But my dude knows the city like the back of his hand. The valet parking is around the corner. I must note that this particular hotel was built at a five-way intersection in the heart of the city. Instead of taking the Porsche to the valet lot, he gives the guy a little Boston-style lesson in humility.

He left the car in the middle of the street with the engines running.

In my friend’s words: “I highly doubt that car has ever been driven that hard, with the top down, a bald Irishman at the wheel, screaming— Da Brit-ish are comin’! Da Brit-ish are comin’! Da Brit-ish are comin’!” He leaves it in the middle of that crazy five-way cow path—engine running, door wide open. Legend!

Be careful who you give your car keys to.

