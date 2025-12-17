Elderly Cousin Complains That Middle Aged Adults Want An Easy Life With Little Effort, But His Comments Were Hypocritical Since He Has A Trust Fund

Some people have a pretty easy life thanks to living off of the wealth of previous generations, but other people have to work hard for everything they have.

The hilariously out of touch nature some people are practically born into. This weekend, my dad sat down with a number of his relatives, including a cousin of his. (Son of my great uncle.) This cousin was complaining that: “Kids (and he was meaning those of his kids age – 35-45), these days don’t know how to work hard enough to make good money. Their work ethic is trash. They want everything handed to them without effort.” His sister in law then asked: “Don’t you have a trust fund?”

He does in fact have a trust fund.

My father’s cousin, since he was 18-20 (not sure which), was gifted a trust fund that paid him $1,500 a month for the rest of his life. He’s now 72, been retired since he was 50. Granted, $1,500 isn’t much by today’s standards, but it allowed him to get an education, buy a house at an early age, and allowed him to live debt free his entire life. There’s no telling what that trust fund pays him now, all these years later when you consider interest over that many decades. He didn’t have to work when he graduated, but he made investments his father suggested, and because of it he’s led an especially good life.

