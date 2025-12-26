Employed 17-Year-Old Bought A New Gaming PC On A Payment Plan, But Now He Refuses To Give His Old One To His Little Brother

Hand-me-downs from older siblings are a given, except when they worked really hard to purchase a new computer and want to sell the old one.

AITA for refusing to give my little brother my old gaming PC even though I just bought a new one? I’m 17 and I finally saved enough money to buy a new gaming PC. My old one still works, but it’s slow and can’t run games very well. My little brother is 13 and has been asking my parents for a computer for a long time, but they keep saying no.

When my new PC came, my parents told me I should give my old one to him. I said no because I want to sell it to help pay for my new PC. It’s still worth a couple of hundred dollars. My parents said I was being selfish because I already have a new computer. My brother started crying and I said I don’t care if he cries, it’s still my computer.

I told them that I worked really hard to save up my money, and I shouldn’t have to give away something expensive for free. I only work 4 hours on the weekends, so around 16 hours a month, and in that time I make $120. But the payment plan I’m on is $160 a month, so I was going to use the money from my old PC to cover the difference every month. He only gets around $20 a month. I also said that if they want him to have a computer so much, they can buy him one. Now everyone at home is mad at me. AITA?

