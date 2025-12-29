Employee Delivered A Major Fix That Saved The Company Money, But His Manager Stole The Credit Until The Company’s VP Finally Learned The Truth

Some bosses have a habit of taking credit for projects they didn’t actually do.

my boss stole my work and i let him get roasted for it This happened a few months ago. I work in product for a mid-sized tech company, nothing fancy. I was leading a small internal project that basically fixed a mess that had been costing us money every month. I spent weeks working late, cleaning up data, building reports, the whole deal.

The day before the all-hands, my manager (let’s call him Steve) suddenly asked me to “send over a quick summary” of what I did. I thought he was just reviewing it. It turns out he straight up presented my entire deck at the meeting. He used the same slides and the same words and didn’t even change the file name. The kicker? He said, “My team helped a bit.” Bro? Helped a bit? I am the team. I didn’t say anything right then.

A few weeks later, our VP asked me for some follow-up numbers. Steve was on vacation, so I sent her the updated dashboard and casually mentioned: “Oh yeah, here’s the model I built from that analysis I shared earlier.” She said, “Wait, you built that?” Long story short, the VP wasn’t thrilled.

Next review cycle, guess who didn’t get credit for “strategic contributions”? Not me. Not this time. What I’ve learned is that you should document everything. Keep receipts. And let management (like Steve) hang themselves with their own PowerPoint.

