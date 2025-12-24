Employee Feels Weird For Not Wanting To Climb The Ladder At Work, But He Dreams Of Owning His Own Business

Have you ever worked for a company where there is a lot of room to move up in the company if you are motivated to do so and everyone you work with seems to be motivated to climb the ladder?

If you didn’t feel that way, would you think something is wrong with you, or would you not really give it much thought?

In this story, one employee is in this exact situation, and he clearly dislikes his job. He seems to think he doesn’t have big dreams when everyone else does, but he actually has a very big dream.

Let’s read the whole story.

Everyone cares about achieving, except me I’ve been working for 2 years now and honestly… I hate it. My job gets super stressful during peak times, my team is fine, pay is fine, manager is fine. But I really don’t see myself doing this for 40+ years. I’m not working for the money at this point I just need to get out of the house and socialize.

He has a different dream, and it’s not climbing the ladder.

Myy dream is to have my own business one day. Working for someone else, having people boss me around, following rules that aren’t mine… it just doesn’t feel like the life I’m meant for. What really messes with me is how everyone talks about “accomplishing things” and how they feel useless if they’re not achieving or climbing the ladder. I don’t feel that at all.

He clearly doesn’t enjoy his job.

I don’t care about accomplishments. I don’t want promotions. I don’t want a fancy title. I’m a hard worker, my appraisals are good, but I have zero desire for any of that. Work just drains me. I go home exhausted, weekends I’m too tired to do anything, and my whole life is work-home-repeat.

He’s wondering if something’s wrong with him for not wanting to accomplish more.

I dream about having slow mornings, sitting in a coffee shop reading, going out at night without worrying about waking up early. But working feels like it’s sucking the life out of me. Is it normal that I don’t care about achieving big things? Everyone says they’d feel useless if they didn’t accomplish, and I’m over here feeling nothing. Am I broken or just different?

He DOES have big dreams – to be his own boss. He needs to strive for that while holding down the day job to pay the bills.

