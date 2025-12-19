Employee Helped Customer Support With Tech Setup Because She Didn’t Understand The Basics, So He Ended Up Explaining NumLock And ScrollLock

Being good at tech means knowing when to use the right keys.

This man worked as an IT tech at a small printing company and helped a clueless customer support employee.

She called her simple problems an “emergency.”

So he made sure to teach her what to do… with a simple click of a button

Check out the full story below to know more.

The desktop icons are not stored in the display Here are two classic stories of a user not understanding how things work. Many moons ago, I was working at a small printing company as an in-house web developer, sys admin, and IT tech. That day, I was asked to install a new display for the front desk/customer support person.

This man tried not to laugh while dealing with his coworker’s complaints.

As I was fiddling with cables under the desk, she asked: “Will you also move over my desktop background and desktop icons to the new display?” Trying hard to hold back laughter, I replied, “Sure thing, but it will take some time.” Just another one of those days to remember and smile.

She had another problem and said it was an “emergency.”

Another interesting story with the same person was when she called me over with a complaint. She said her keyboard was not working anymore. She needed to input order details into the order management software. So it was an “emergency.”

He learned that she couldn’t press the numbers on the number pad.

I walked up and asked her to show me the issue. She was frantically hitting the numpad keys and said, “See?! The keys stopped working!” I glanced at the keyboard indicator LEDs, hit the NumLock key, and said, “Try now!” She was taken aback by the easy fix but didn’t understand why anyone needs that feature on a keyboard.

So he taught her to use the NumLock and ScrollLock keys.

Then, I tried my best to explain the lock key functions. Needless to say, ScrollLock went completely over her head. On the positive side, I got a big chocolate bar out of the ordeal because she thought she had broken the keyboard. And was thankful for the easy solution and extra education.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

It’s rather legacy at this point, says this one.

Short and makes sense.

To master technology, you need to go back to the basics.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.