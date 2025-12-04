Employee Is Assigned A Desk In A Dark Corner, But Even Though He’s At Work Every Day, He’s Never At That Desk

Imagine working in an office where you’re assigned a desk in the darkest, most depressing corner possible.

Would you accept your fate and sit there like a good little employee, or would you take your boss a little bit too seriously when she tells you there’s another option?

In this story, one employee is in this situation and comes up with a creative way to get exactly what he wants.

Let’s read all about it.

I can sit anywhere? Great! Company laid off my entire team and reorganized the office. I asked for a desk in a brighter area, since I was no longer doing video editing. “Nope: Your new desk is here, in this even darker corner. But there are other seating areas around the office you can use when you want a change of view.”

He decided he wanted a change of view.

For the next two years — until the company folded — I did not sit at that desk even once. No one ever knew exactly where I was, which had many, many advantages. There was one brief attempt to suggest that I was “missing out on synergies” by not sitting next to my nominal supervisor. I just said, “You can’t have it both ways,” and that was that.

That worked out really well!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

You could definitely look at it this way!

Here’s another story about moving desks at work.

I wonder what happened to the other desk.

This consultant plays musical chairs.

Some employees like to hide.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.