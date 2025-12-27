Employee Is Doing Their Best Under The Leadership Of A Lazy Boss, But Then The Boss Starts Yelling And That’s The Final Straw

A boss really can make or break a workplace.

You’ve got a good boss? Well they’ve likely got good employees who respond well to their leadership, respect them, and are happy to work for them too.

But if you’ve got a bad boss, they’re not going to command respect, and people are not going to want to work hard for them, or continue working for them long-term.

That’s why it’s important companies get their hiring and promotions right – otherwise, as the employee in this story proves – the consequences could be terrible.

I went home early and I’m calling out tomorrow I work at an office, and my boss is incredibly lazy and gets in a foul mood when she has to work. Our department has undergone changes within the five months I’ve been working there, and I have to do a lot more work than I used to. So I don’t understand a whole lot, which requires clarification. And these past few weeks she has been insufferable.

One minute she’s fine and the next she’s yelling at me. This week she yelled at me twice. Today she began to raise her voice at me and make stupid annoyed faces over me trying to give guidance to a stupid lawyer who didn’t know how to use Teams. Somehow she was ****** that I assumed he had the updated version of Teams.

I felt myself get mad. I turned away from her and literally could not face her. As soon as lunch hit, I went home. I contacted my union over these ridiculous changes and expectations and I still feel so angry, I don’t think I can face her. I literally feel sick to my stomach.

The very fact that the boss saw fit to yell at her employees makes her immediately unfit for her job.

There are ways to resolve conflict in the workplace, and yelling is not one of them.

She’ll be lucky if she doesn’t cause a mass walk-out.

