Employee Is Ready To Hand In Her Notice And Pursue A Better Opportunity Elsewhere, But The Reaction From Her Usually Benevolent Supervisor Was Far Beyond Anything She’d Imagined

It’s rare these days that anyone works their entire career at the same company, and this inevitably means that at some point you’ll likely have to wrangle with the awkward situation of leaving a company.

Figuring out exactly when to hand in your notice, who you need to inform, and what steps to take next can be difficult, especially if you have strong relationships within the business.

But ultimately your career, wellbeing, and workplace benefits need to come first.

When the woman in this story decided to hand in her notice, she was ready for a change, and fairly sure that her supervisor would be cool with it – she was a nice lady, after all.

Put in my two weeks notice; covert narcissistic supervisor reveals herself. I am a 30-year-old woman, and I have been working at a super small construction company for the past two years. I’ve put my best foot forward every day, and never had any issues with anyone in the company. As of three months ago, they moved me from an in-field coordinator, to an accounting position. It was an emergency move as one of the employees stole $80,000 from the company and they needed an immediate replacement. My new supervisor, we’ll call her Mary (34, female) was always super kind to me and we’ve became pretty good in-work friends. But these past couple months have been hell: I hate the new position, and to be fair, I’m not very good at it. So I found a new position and I’ve been keeping it a secret for a while. I let the owner know first and he was very kind and receptive to it.

The issue started when Mary got word of it. She immediately cornered me and started going on this rant saying things like, “Why didn’t you tell me? You’re being incredibly unfair and selfish. I can’t believe you would do this to us, this is unacceptable. Don’t ask me for a referral because you are not getting one from me,” etc. I politely told her that the opportunity was something I simply couldn’t pass up. She then went to the owner and asked for any details I might’ve given to him about the new company and new position (I believe to try to sabotage me leaving), and thankfully I hadn’t discussed any details about it with anyone. It was awkward after that, but I didn’t think anything of it.

The next day, things took a turn for the worst. Mary decided to be petty and removed all of my authorizations to any accounts I had so I couldn’t perform any of my daily tasks. I didn’t want to leave on a sour note, so I brought it up to the owner as Mary was out of office that day. He re-authorized my accounts and I continued to work. Mary was back the following day and was completely livid that I had went around her and talked directly to the owner. Her actions towards me would only get worse from here on out.

The next day, I came in to notice that my desk was moved and my computer access was taken away yet again. Cue the malicious compliance. Since I couldn’t do any of my daily tasks, and really didn’t feel like dealing with a screaming Mary, I was on Reddit for basically the whole day. At the end of the day, Mary came into my new back storage “office” and said “Busy day today? I know mine was.” I just smiled and said, “Yep! Exhausting.” She did not like that response and went to the owner to say that I was purposefully not doing my job, and my last two weeks would be pointless so we should just let me go now. The owner disagreed and called me into his office, and after I explained what she had done he gave me access again, and told Mary to work from home.

Another day went by, and it was extremely peaceful now that Mary was working remote, but unfortunately this did not mean that my day was getting any easier. Instead of taking my access away, she had IT start forwarding all my emails to other employees in other departments that had nothing to do with my specific position. At this point I only had three days left and so I just took it as, “OK, this sucks for them, but it’s on Mary’s head if anyone has any questions.” I looked at my paid time off and I had way more than I had thought, so why not use those for my last days? And that’s exactly what I did. I was originally supposed to let all vendors know and start forwarding them off to the appropriate people, as well as interviewing second round candidates for my position, but not any more. The owner was completely okay with it, and understood that Mary was being toxic. He said that he would have a talk with her about her attitude and position if this continued.

Given it was my last couple of days, and I was using my paid time off, I finally thought I was safe from Mary. But lo and behold she was still holding a massive grudge, as if me leaving my position was a personal attack on her. She called me at 4:30 in the morning, and left me a voicemail saying our company was having an “Accounting Emergency” and I needed to come in IMMEDIATELY. I called her back about four hours later, which she was fuming about, and she went on a massive rant about how I’m extremely entitled, saying that I will never get any where with my attitude, that she’s embarrassed for our company to say that I ever worked here, that if she ever found out where I would be working she would make sure that I was fired and will never get a job in this town again. I laughed at her, and she went ballistic – like when you take a four year old’s toy away. She was screaming so loud her voice was shaking, saying silly things like I have no respect for her or the company, and that I will rot in hell.

I hung up on her once she started bringing my family into things. I called the owner and explained to him what happened – which he wasn’t shocked about, as he told me that when she came in that morning she was on a rampage like the Tasmanian Devil. After finding out why she was freaking out, he promptly fired her. I was shocked, since this was such a small company and he definitely needed her. I had heard from another coworker that she ended up destroying a bunch of company property on her way out, and now she’s facing a lawsuit due to the damages. I’m so thankful she revealed her true self to everyone, and that I’m far far away from that company and her.

Wow, it’s hard to believe that a supervisor would be so destructive and disrespectful just because their colleague was leaving – it’s clear that Mary needs therapy.

The workplace bullying is bad enough, but calling her so early in the morning and being verbally abusive? This isn’t just workplace drama, it’s literally a crime.

You simply cannot harass someone like that.

It’s an employee’s right to hand in their notice whenever they want to, and it’s certainly not something to get abusive toward someone about.

This only shows Mary up as the truly toxic individual she is.

The way that she treated this employee got her fired, but she’s lucky that she didn’t face further repercussions.

What she did was not okay.

