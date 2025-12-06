Employee Needed Remote Flexibility To Care For Her Sick Mother, But Her Company Forced Her To Return To The Office Or Resign

Return to office mandates have tested remote workers everywhere, especially those who have come to rely on the flexibility.

One such employee needed to move states to care for her mother, but instead of accommodating, her company told her to stay put or resign.

Asking for Resignation My company recently implemented full-time RTO despite my position being hybrid pre-COVID. I need to move to another state to assist my mom and family with medical issues.

She tried to ask for an accommodation, but she was swiftly denied.

Despite a previous 3-month move a few years ago for the same reason, and half of my team being permanently remote, my job is unwilling to accommodate my request and is asking for an official resignation. I am making the move still, but I don’t want to resign if it’ll possibly impact my ability to receive unemployment while securing alternate opportunities.

This isn’t a position any worker would want to be in.

As unfortunate as the circumstances may be, many employees learn one way or another that company loyalty only flows one way.

