Employee Planned A Birthday Concert Months In Advance, So He Was Forced To Fight A Senior Coworker Who Kept Denying His Time Off Request

Requesting time off can be tough when your coworker knows how to play the power game.

This man requested time off several months ago so he could watch a concert on his birthday.

However, his coworker used her seniority as a weapon, denying his request and giving him a schedule on that date.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I’ve had it with my coworker deliberately sabotaging my time off requests, I’m gonna threaten to quit over this My department only has two closers. The terrible union I’m in has a rule. If someone has any amount of seniority over someone, they can just overrule their time-off requests.

Meet Pat…

I have a coworker named Pat who’s been in the department for a decade. She takes sadistic pleasure in ruining all my plans. She’s ruined doctors’ appointments, dentist appointments, car repair appointments, and vet appointments. This has happened all this summer.

This man requested time off seven months ago, but was denied.

Next Saturday, I had a concert where I paid $700 for two tickets in the best possible spot. I also paid for backstage passes. I requested the time off seven months ago. You know what she did? She demanded the manager schedule me that day three days after the schedule came out. She said, “I have reservations at a nice restaurant that night.”

He said he’s completely done with Pat’s scheduling games.

I hate her. I hate her so much. I just want to spend my birthday at the concert of my favorite artist. She can’t allow that. I texted the manager that he’s giving me the day off, or I’m calling out. I am so totally done.

