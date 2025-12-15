December 15, 2025 at 1:55 pm

Employee Stayed Silent In A VP Meeting Because Their Manager Ordered It, But When She Couldn’t Answer Basic Project Questions, The Manager Had No Choice But To Let The Employee Speak

by Heather Hall

Team meeting to discuss a big project that's going on

Pexels/Reddit

Sometimes, the best thing you can do is follow the rules.

So, what would you do if your manager told you to stay silent in a meeting, even though you were the only one who actually knew the work?

Would you push back? Or would you do exactly as she asked, even if a higher-up needed answers?

In the following story, one employee finds herself in this situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it all played out.

Sure; I’ll keep my mouth shut

Years ago, I was working on a really big project. The VP was aware that I was the main resource on the project, so he included me in the status meetings.

My manager did NOT like that; she didn’t want anyone else getting any kind of recognition for the project.

So I was instructed to sit there and keep my mouth shut.

She did exactly what her boss asked.

The next status meeting came around, and I did just what she told me to do: I sat there, taking notes and saying nothing… right up until the VP started asking questions about project details, which she couldn’t answer because she was the only person attached to the project who did not actually *work* on the project.

She was furious, but what could she do?

After that disaster, I was allowed to attend *and* participate.

Wow! That sure changed quickly.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit feel about what happened.

This person dealt with someone like that.

Here’s someone who does the opposite with their employees.

According to this comment, they dealt with the same thing.

Hmm… this is interesting.

Managers like this are the worst!

Luckily, it seems like she changed her tune soon after.

