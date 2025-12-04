Employee Takes More Sick Leave Than Average Due To Multiple Health Issues, So Her Supervisor Asks Her Detailed Questions About These Absences

Imagine having a really bad year where you suffer from multiple health issues that require you to take time off work. If your supervisor questioned you about why you took these days off, how detailed would you get?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she tries not to get too detailed…at first.

But her manager doesn’t seem satisfied with vague responses.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Manager insisted on full disclosure so I made him ill. Back in the mid eighties I worked in Local Government. They were on one of their periodic efficiency drives and this was the time they were investigating paid sick leave, even that backed by a doctor’s certificate. I had had a particularly bad year having investigations into migraine headaches and a gynecological problem as well as ongoing IBS. The icing on the cake was collapsing in the office and an ambulance being called for what turned out to be a leaking appendix. The accumulated days were well over the average so my male manager took me somewhere for a quiet chat.

Is it really allowed for employers to quiz their employees on their medical issues?

First he went through the one/two day absences which included several migraines, gastroenteritis attacks, menstruation problems and various minor complaints and complications. The depth of questioning was uncomfortable and it was not something I would normally discuss with someone outside of the medical profession. We got through that and I saw that the manager had lost a little colour while still maintaining his cool.

She tried not to be too detailed.

We moved on to the longer absences. I answered truthfully while trying to spare him the more gory details. But he kept on demanding more and more details. I got to a point where I no longer cared so told him everything he wanted and probably more.

She went too far.

As I gave him detailed descriptions of blood clots, hours with one end or the other over the toilet, blackouts and blood loss etcetera. I watched as his paler than usual face turned green, saw the sweat on his forehead and his spare hand raise to cover his mouth.

He asked for it! Personally, I think he should be reported to HR for that line of questioning. She shouldn’t have to share personal medical information with her manager.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is a good point. It should’ve been clear she wasn’t lying.

Another person shares a story about calling in sick.

Yes, this would be illegal in the U.S.

Here’s how it works in Germany.

That prying manager got what he deserved.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.