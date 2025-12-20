Employee Tried To Help A Customer Cancel Their Service, But They Refused To Give Any Info And Demanded A Transfer That Couldn’t Be Made Without It

Customer service only works when both sides cooperate.

This employee tried to help a caller who wanted to disconnect their service.

He asked them for their phone number, but refused to give any information.

A few more back and forth, and the customer chose to hang up.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I wanna cancel my service but Customer gets misrouted to me in tech support, saying they want to disconnect service. I inform them I’m with tech but would be happy to assist getting them to the appropriate party. I ask for their phone number to get their account information. They refuse to provide it and just want me to transfer now, because they keep getting misrouted.

This employee explained to the caller that they needed to provide their information so he could transfer the call.

I advise that’s precisely why I need their information, so I know where to transfer the call. They go back and forth with me for another minute or so. I stress to them that I can’t transfer the call until I know where to transfer it to. At that point they said, “I’m just going to call back.”

The caller never budged and just hung up.

I once again state all I need is a phone number. But they will not budge and hung up. They waste their own time arguing and calling back. For all I know, they weren’t even a customer.

You can’t help someone who insists on speed-running their own inconvenience.

