Employee Was Denied Raises And Threatened With A PIP, So They Walked Out Without Notice And Left Their Manager Speechless

Some jobs push people so far that walking away becomes the easiest solution.

One employee found themselves threatened with a performance improvement plan, even after months of being undervalued and ignored.

So instead of giving their boss the satisfaction of firing them, they decided to quit on their own terms.

Decided to quit without notice I worked for a company for 2 years as a stock associate. I never got a raise even though I did my job properly, and I decided to not work hard anymore since my manager doesn’t like me anyway.

I was aware that my manager was going to give me a PIP, so I decided to go with it until I got another job. Then on my day off, I decided to go job hunting for days and finally landed a job with better pay.

Before that happened, I decided to abandon my toxic workplace for good. No calls, no resignation letter, and no notice until one day away from my orientation. Then the day finally came.

I finally called my manager and told him, “Since I’m useless, I won’t bother submitting my resignation. Goodbye, and don’t expect me to come to work anymore.”

What did Reddit think?

If employers are able to fire you without notice, employees should be able to have the same agency.

This user urges this employee to proceed, but with caution.

If a job isn’t working out, then it’s the employee’s responsibility to seek out something better.

The lesson here seems to be that sometimes you just have to walk away.

