Employee Was Told She Lacked Critical Thinking, So They Asked Them To Train Her Own Replacement. So She Agreed And Then Immediately Looked For A New Job.

We all want to be recognized and appreciated for the work we do.

If you felt that your boss didn’t appreciate your work, would you look for another job or keep working for the same boss?

The woman in this story was insulted by her new boss, so she decided to look for a new job. But then the decision to leave became a bit more complicated.

Check out the full story below.

AITAH: Leaving for new company when coworker receives diagnosis My new boss berated me. She told me I have a “lack of critical thinking skills” and that I “was promoted too early.” She brought in someone from her former company for me to train as a replacement.

This woman started to look for other job opportunities.

As a result, I started looking for other positions. During this time, two things happened. A coworker on another team that I deeply respect was diagnosed with breast cancer and will be out. There is only one other person on that team.

Now, she’s wondering if it’s okay to leave her company and work on a new job.

My new boss got to witness my strengths, and instead of laying me off as expected, she is now allowing me to work a dual role doing operational tasks on both teams once the coworker with cancer leaves. But she still won’t let me be the face of the accounts anymore. Would I be a jerk if I left for a new company at this stage? I almost have an offer in hand.

That’s a tough decision.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person suggests getting the new job.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Wait until the offer is in hand, advises this person.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Finally, short and simple.

Never stay where your worth is not recognized.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.