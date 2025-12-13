Employee Was Told Sick Calls Had To Be Made Before 6 AM, So She Started Calling At 5 AM And Waking Them Up

It’s wild that a workplace would make rules that no one could possibly follow in real life.

So what would you do if you woke up sick in the morning and, when you called out like any normal person would, your manager scolded you for not calling hours earlier, even though no one was there to pick up?

Would you push back? Or would you call her directly next time?

In the following story, one employee finds herself in this situation and makes sure to contact her manager early enough next time.

Here’s the story.

I have to call in sick before 6 in the morning? Alright then. My job starts at around 14:00, usually that means I wake up about 9 in the morning. A few weeks back, I woke up at nine feeling sick and dizzy and throwing up, even though I went to bed fine the day before. I called work at around 10 and said I couldn’t get in. The manager immediately says, “Our policy is to call in sick before 6, so you won’t get your hours.”

She woke up early the next morning to call in.

My manager arrives at the building at around 10, so it would have been impossible to call before 6. Anyway, we also have to call daily to let them know if we are going to come in or if we are sick. The next morning, at about five, I woke up and called. No answer (duh no one’s there yet) decide to call manager directly. She answers groggily and is like, “What?!”

Suddenly, the manager changed the rule.

I say, “Yeah, just wanted to let you know I am still sick. She says, “Couldn’t you have done that last night?” So, I told her, “Yeah, but I could have been better this morning.” The next day, do the same, and the day after too. She then sends me an email explaining that the rules have changed and that 10 is now acceptable.

Too funny! That’s the best way to prove a point.

The manager asked for it! She should’ve known better than to set a time when no one would answer.

