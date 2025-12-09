Employee Was Told They Should Only Work Approved Overtime Hours, And Since It Was Never Approved, They Left Every Day at 5 P.M. On The Dot

All you can do is follow orders at work, right?

Only management can grant overtime? Sure thing boss! “I worked as an assistant in a team of 3 for a broker’s office. When I got hired I was told that since it was a “family business” everyone was expected to make sacrifices which SOMETIMES meant that overtime was needed.

Ugh…

As I came to learn, sometimes was just their way of saying every other day. Two months in I realized that most people in the company worked at least 5-10 hours of overtime a week…completely unpaid. After a particularly hard 10 hour day (for the 4th day in a row), I went into my bosses’ office and asked how overtime requests worked. She mentioned that the rule was “if we give you a task that needs overtime, we will let you know”. She then clarified that unless she ok’d that overtime was needed at the beginning of a client request/task, then we could assume we would not be paid any overtime.

This was a terrible arrangement.

For the next week I would receive extremely complicated client requests from our boss that would force me to stay in the office until 7-8 pm (we start at 8:30 am). When I asked our boss she would just say “I don’t know what to tell you, I did not ok the overtime”. Ok then. So it’s gonna be like that. For the next month, every time I got a client request I would analyze how long it would take. Most of the time, if I got a request before 2 pm I would be able to complete whatever they asked for before my scheduled time to leave (5 pm). If I got a very complicated task then I would probably need to finish it in the morning. Of course, my boss never stated that ANY client request/task required overtime. These would go like this: Me: oh this looks fairly complicated boss looks at the clock reading 3:45 PM Boss: yup! Sure is! Thanks [my name]. Me: so nothing special about this? Ok. Then!

See ya!

As soon as 5 pm struck I was out the door. Oh client really needed this done today? Well I guess it could wait seeing as boss did not mention overtime! Oh? Client in a different time zone was mad because nobody picked up the phone after 5 pm? Well I sure am glad boss stayed until 9 pm solving his request! What’s that it’s 4:30 pm and a client will lose hundreds of dollars if their request is not solved by tonight? Sure thing, I am not authorized to work overtime but I will put you through to my boss! In the five-and-a-half months that I was there I never once heard my boss “grant” anyone overtime. I guess in her mind you can expect workers to work 60 hour weeks/come in on the weekend but…not compensate them because “I did not approve it”?”

They were out the door at 5 p.m. and not one minute later!

