Ex-Delivery Driver Has Grown Up And Has A Different Job Now, But That Doesn’t Stop Him Looking Back Fondly On Simpler Times

Sometimes your first job as a teen can really suck.

You’re cleaning, you’re restocking, you might even be waiting tables – but you’re likely doing it for very little money, and working some undesirable shifts to boot.

But sometimes you might get lucky and, like the former delivery driver in this story, find yourself feeling great nostalgia later in life.

Read on to find out what was so great about his first job.

God I miss delivering pizzas Back in high school and college, from 2016 to 2019, I delivered pizzas for Dominos and Papa John’s.

Let me paint a quick picture for you: you’re in a suburb on a cool fall night delivering some pizzas. As you pull into the house you see all the halloween and fall decorations up.

Let’s see why he loved this job so much.

You ring, the mom answers the door and the kids scream THE PIZZA MAN, THE PIZZA MAN! She gives you a $10 tip on a $30 order, and you head back to the store feeling amazing. I miss when times were simpler man – delivering pizzas really was the best job.

It’s nice that this guy has so much nostalgia about his old job, especially since customer service can sometimes be a rough ride.

But nice customers, and generous tippers, really can make a difference.

As a customer, sometimes it’s good to remember that.

Let’s see how Redditors responded to this.

This person was feeling similar nostalgia.

While others explained that, in the current economy, things could sadly be quite different.

Meanwhile, this delivery driver had similar positive experiences.

If all jobs were like this guy’s early career, the world would be a much nicer place.

We’d all be excited to show up for work!

Sadly, things aren’t always like that, and customer service workers are rarely appreciated.

If only life could be this nice all the time!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.