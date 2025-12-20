Family Member Wants To Bring Their Service Dog To A Child’s Birthday Party, But The Host Is Only Okay With It If They Agree To Follow Some Rules

If you have a service dog, the service dog pretty much has to go wherever you go. Most places that don’t allow dogs make exceptions for working service dogs.

If you were throwing a birthday party for your child and a family member wanted to bring their service dog, would you be okay with that?

In this story, one parent is in that exact situation, and they are only okay with the service dog coming to the party if the owner agrees to follow a few rules.

Let’s see what the rules are.

AITA Service Dog had to Act like its in Public Next weekend, I am hosting a party for my 4 year old Son and extended family are invited. One family member has a service dog. I don’t like dogs. They brought up the service dog coming and I okayed it, but I laid out some rules.

Here are the rules…

Basically, they had to act like they were going to a public place. No going to the bathroom, no feeding it, stays off furniture, no being loose and playing, no barking. I told them I expected it to act like it was working the entire time.

The family member didn’t like the rules.

Officially on the invite this was a two hour party, then i expected most people to leave. This family member has told me this is ridiculous and i’m a jerk. They expected more from family and these rules were absurd. They declined the invitation and communicated they declined to other families. Its caused drama and I’ve been hearing it from others. AITA?

It doesn’t seem unreasonable for a service dog to be working while attending a party with it’s owner. After all, it is a working dog. That’s the whole reason the dog needs to come.

However, it’s also perfectly acceptable to decline an invitation if you don’t like the rules.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to these rules.

One rule is unacceptable.

Is it a service dog or an emotional support dog?

They’re getting a dog free party just like they want.

Everyone seems to have a problem with the tone more than the rules.

How you say it matters just as much as what you say.

