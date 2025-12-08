Fast Food Employee Defended Her New Coworker During A Chaotic Shift, But The Supervisor Tried To Punish This Woman For Defending Her

Anyone who’s ever worked in fast food knows that rush hours bring out everyone’s true colors.

So when a rude supervisor decides to pick the worst possible moment to scold the newest employee, one veteran worker decided to step in and turn the tables.

The supervisor didn’t like that!

Read on for the full story!

Don’t talk back to the supervisor? Ok, then I won’t talk back to the supervisor When I was 18, I used to work at a fast food restaurant. At the time of this happening, I was working in the kitchen, and I had two coworkers with me—my best friend and a new-ish girl.

The new girl had quite a chaotic introduction to the job.

We were in a rush, and my coworkers and I were doing all we could to get the food out as fast as possible. My best friend and I had about 1 year working there, so we were kinda used to the rush by now, but our other coworker had like a month working in the kitchen, and she was doing all she could.

The supervisor on duty only managed to make matters worse.

Apparently that wasn’t enough to the supervisor in charge of our shift, because she came (in the middle of the rush, mind you) to scold our coworker because “she was just lazing around.” My best friend and I got mad, not only because the scolding was unnecessary, but because we were still mid-rush and this supervisor was just wasting our time.

So I said something along the lines of, “Why don’t you just leave her alone? She’s new and you are just making it worse. If she’s being so slow, you should help us.”

Punishment soon followed.

It was normal for the supervisor to step in to help if we were stuck, but this one didn’t do that, and she now got mad at me and started yelling things at me. At this point, I was just ignoring her. When the rush passed, I was called to the manager’s office, and the manager and her berated me for talking back to a supervisor. They made me sign some paper where I “promised” to never talk back to a supervisor again.

But this supervisor didn’t realize this “punishment” would come back to bite in the most hilarious way.

So like 30 minutes pass, and I’m on my break, and this supervisor comes to me trying to make some small talk. I proceed to ignore her, and she gets mad when she notices that I’m not answering her questions. So I calmly reply, “Didn’t I just sign a paper where I ‘promised’ that I never would talk back to you?” She then got even more mad and left me to enjoy the rest of my break.

The supervisor didn’t gain any respect that day, but this veteran employee sure earned hers.

What did Reddit think?

If it were this commenter, I would have done this.

Sometimes bad bosses just end up ratting themselves out.

Food service jobs can really take a toll on the brave souls who work there.

Unions often help employees stand their ground against demanding bosses.

Nothing hits harder than polite, well-timed pettiness.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.