Four Men Struggled To Load A Large Heavy Boxed Furniture Set Onto Their Pickup, So This Older Female Employee Showed Them How It’s Done

This older woman worked for a grocery store. Four young men bought a heavy boxed furniture set, but they couldn’t lift it into their truck.

Here, let the old lady help you load that heavy patio set. A few years ago, I worked at a grocery store. For the summer, they would get a few sets of outdoor furniture. It was my job to get the boxed sets from the back when they wanted to purchase. One day, four guys, about 30 years old, purchased the largest set we had in one box. So I confirmed they had a vehicle that would accommodate the furniture, and they did. A full-size pickup. Perfect! I headed to the back to get it out of storage, load it on a flat cart, and return to the front of the store. By myself. No assistance.

When I approached the customers, they confidently told me to step aside while they loaded it. Sure. No problem. Except they kept trying to get a two-handed grip on the large box. After several failed attempts, I asked if I could make a suggestion. They straightened up and said sure. I positioned the cart at the base of the tailgate. The box was already taller than the tailgate, so I lifted from the bottom, using the tailgate as a lever, and slid the heavy box into the tailgate. I closed the tailgate, stepped back, and said, “Thank you! Have a great day!” and went back in the store. Best day ever working retail! They didn’t say another word.

