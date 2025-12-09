GameStop Manager Was Ordered To Get Rid Of Her Blue Hair Despite Positive Customer Feedback, So She Rotated Through Three Natural-Colored Wigs

It’s amazing how one harmless choice can bother a manager more than actual customer feedback.

So what would you do if your blue hair earned you glowing reviews at work, only for your district manager to demand you dye it back to a “normal” color or suffer the consequences? Would you cave to protect your job? Or would you find another way to follow directions while still annoying him?

In the following story, one GameStop manager finds herself in this situation with the district manager. Here’s what she did.

A Hairy Situation About a decade prior, I was working as a manager for Gamestop (yup, that one). At the time, I decided to take a leap of faith and dye my hair blue. It looked great! I loved it, my colleagues loved it, customers loved it, and everything was hunky dory. Cue the arrival of a customer survey, and a POSITIVE one at that: “The blue-haired dudette is awesome!” Let that sink in. The next day, my district manager is in (he rarely stopped by, maybe once every two months) and pulled me aside for a chat: he’d seen the survey, and his response was an ultimatum to dye my hair back to a “normal” color by the end of the week or face repercussions.

The supervisor didn’t say anything about wigs.

Not only was I flabbergasted at this (I mean, come on, it’s GAMESTOP of all places, in the 2010s, where the nerds reign supreme and having blue hair could only help business), but I was determined to one-up him. Back in those days, I dabbled in cosplay, and because of this had an arsenal of wigs at my disposal. So, I showed up to work for the next month, alternating between three wigs: a short brown bob, a long, kind of matted blonde one, and a wavy red one. My supervisor was furious, but because the colors were “natural,” there was nothing he could do about it. Continued this until I decided my blue hair days were behind me.

Too funny! The look on his face must’ve been pretty epic.

Let’s see what Reddit readers think about it.

