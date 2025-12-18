Girlfriend Refused To Lend Her Boyfriend $7,000 From Her Retirement Account After He Failed To Repay Smaller Loans, And Now He’s Calling Her “Irrational” And “Untrusting”

Some relationships hit rocky ground when money gets involved.

Imagine dating someone for less than a year, lending them small amounts of money that never get paid back, and then being asked to take thousands more out of your retirement account.

Would you help them “just this once?” Or would you see it as the red flag it is?

In the following story, one woman finds herself facing this very decision and is starting to see clearly.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not lending my bf money? My boyfriend of 10 months wants to borrow money $7K from my retirement account. He wants to then request a personal loan of $12k to pay back my $7K and have some left over. I lent him $150 a few months back and another $100 a few weeks ago. I have yet to get anything back.

She can’t wrap her head around his way of thinking.

He insists that I’m being irrational and that I have trust issues. I work hard for my money. I have two kids, with 1 in college. I don’t have money to give a grown man who can’t pay his way. Why is he making me feel guilty? We have discussed marriage for next year, but this is giving me a reason to pause. Everything is telling me to run. AITA?

Yikes! This sounds like a tough situation.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about it.

Here’s an interesting thought.

According to this reader, she should get away from him.

For this reader, she’ll never get the money back.

Yet another great question.

That boyfriend is something else. She should consider breaking up with him, because this sounds like a mistake waiting to happen.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.